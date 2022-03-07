SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a neighbor while intoxicated.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old man is the suspect, but his identity has not been released.

Deputies say the incident happened in a neighborhood near N. Church Road in Summit County.

The victim told officials he believed his neighbor shot at him while he was walking his dog.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect was “intoxicated and hostile towards law enforcement.” The man refused to cooperate and actively resisted arrest, deputies say.

Authorities found spent shell casings near the area which indicates a firearm was discharged. Deputies also discovered a fully-loaded handgun on the suspect during the arrest.

The man was successfully detained and is currently booked at the Summit County Jail.