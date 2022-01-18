Drunk driver with outstanding warrants smashes through fence, killing back-seat passenger

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officers responded to an unfortunate scene on Jan. 18 involving an alcohol-restricted driver with multiple outstanding warrants.

The driver, who had an ignition interlock device installed in his car (which is intended to prevent intoxicated drivers from getting behind the wheel), was going Westbound on 21 St. when the accident happened.

There were two others in the car with him, one in the passenger seat and one in the back seat, when the car went off the road, smashing through a chain-link fence and ending up in a Walmart lot.

The driver and front-seat passenger were subsequently taken into custody, while the person in the backseat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested by Ogden Police on charges of automobile homicide, felony DUI, ignition interlock device, alcohol restricted driver, and his multiple outstanding warrants.

