Drunk driver that injured four teens in Logan Canyon sentenced

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Tremonton man faces the maximum prison sentence for causing a head-on collision in Logan Canyon last summer that left four Clearfield-area teenagers seriously injured.

Court officials say 46-year-old Dustin Andersen has been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to four counts of driving under the influence – two third-degree felonies and two misdemeanors.

Andersen has been ordered to serve zero to five years for each felony and 365 days for each misdemeanor. Because the sentences will run consecutively, Andersen could serve up to 12 years in prison, depending on the determination made by the Utah State Board of Pardons and Parole at a later date.

In late July 2020, four teenagers were driving in Logan Canyon after a weekend at Bear Lake when Andersen, later found to be driving under the influence at four times over the legal limit, collided with them head on.

All four teenagers were injured – two had minor injuries, one a broke femur, and another – Sarah Frei – who had her legs amputated above her knees. Andersen was able to walk away from the crash.

Frei was the inspiration of a recent bill – Sarah’s Bill – that requires drivers found to be driving who hurt or kill someone while driving drunk to see a judge before they can be released on bail.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Spencer Cox after passing during the 2021 Utah General Legislative Session.

There is no word yet on when the State Board of Pardons and Parole will sentence Andersen.