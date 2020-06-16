Drugs, loaded handgun found after weekend chase in Uintah County

Uintah County, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City man was arrested Saturday night after a brief car chase in Uintah County. The chase involved a stolen vehicle that also led to the discovery of drugs and a loaded handgun.

Related: Police chase ends with shooting, two arrested in Ogden

Uintah County sheriff’s deputies and Vernal police attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on Vernal Ave, around 10 p.m. Saturday night. The car then stopped briefly, made a U-turn and headed south on Vernal Ave. The driver, Siaosa M. Tonga, then made another U-turn in an effort to avoid police and then headed north on U.S. 191.

The chase reached speeds up to 80 mph before spike strips were successfully deployed near 3000 N. With the tires spiked, the driver and passenger were then taken into custody.

Tonga had a cigarette packet in his pocket which held 13.5 grams of a crystal substance. Tonga told deputies that the substance with methamphetamine. After a further search of the car, a loaded .380-caliber handgun was found in a backpack.

Tonga was released from prison in March after serving 15 months for prior felony convictions. Deputies also found 3.5 grams of heroin during a more thorough search of his backpack.

Tonga was booked into jail for investigation of failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, transaction of a firearm by a Class II restricted person and driving on a suspended license.