DRUG BUST: Around 25 pounds of meth, fentanyl found in Washington City traffic stop

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers recovered approximately $1.2 million in drugs during a traffic stop in Washington City last week.

According to a probable cause statement, on July 6, a police officer performed a traffic stop of a black vehicle on northbound I-15 after the driver violated multiple traffic laws.

The officer then walked up to the vehicle to speak with the driver, 26-year-old Iram Issael Lopez-Lopez, and the passenger, 23-year-old Carlos Ivan Fuentes-Alameda.

Both men informed the officer that they did not speak English.

The officer then instructed Lopez-Lopez to sit in the police car while he was issued a traffic citation, a probable cause statement shows.

A police K-9 was brought over to sniff the outside of the vehicle. The K-9 indicated there may be narcotics inside the two suspects’ vehicle, prompting officers to search the car.

Upon searching the trunk of the car, officers located a large plastic bag with a zipper on top.

After unzipping the bag, the officer found 21 large plastic bags containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine, a probable cause statement shows. The bags weighed 21 pounds in total, police said.

As officers continued to search the car, a shoebox was found in the back seat. The box contained four large, plastic-wrapped bundles of pills later determined to be fentanyl. According to a probable cause statement, officers estimated there to be thousands of the pills in the packages, which weighed 3.5 pounds in total.

Both suspects were then arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. They are currently being held in the Purgatory Correctional Facility.