Drought, growth impacting businesses in Southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox is spending the day in Southern Utah, talking with residents about growth in the area and how it’s impacting local businesses.

“We’re seeing this crazy growth coming in and we’re wondering how we’re going to manage it with this infrastructure and with this water drought we’re in,” says Wil DuCrest, the General Manager at FX Industries in Hurricane.

“How are we going to fit everybody? How are we going to take care of everybody? How are we going to keep up with our standard of operations?” asks Ashley Moser, the Operations Manager at The Beach at Sand Hollow.

This is why Governor Spencer Cox says he’s spending time with Washington County locals.

“Talking to people on the ground about what they’re happy about, what they’re not happy about and how we can do better,” says Cox.

Cox says he’s looking at water infrastructure, roads, and how Southern Utah needs to respond to growth and the state-wide drought.

“We’re looking at programs, that invest in removing lawn and turf and implementing zero-scaping going forward again something Washington Co. has done better with, but there’s still efforts that need to be here,” says Cox.

Locals say they want to see affordable housing opportunities for their kids and employees, and more action when it comes to the drought, other than just praying for rain.

“Recycling the hot water system, why that’s not required in every home boggles my mind, especially in new home construction because there’s so much water that gets wasted from when you turn on the tap until you get that hot water for the shower,” says DuCrest.

“The south boat ramp at the Sand Hollow State Park, we usually don’t lost that boat ramp until after Labor day, we probably have maybe another 2-3 weeks of us being able to use our boat ramp and then we’re back at the main marina, which is very very difficult,” says Moser.

Governor Cox says after listening to these residents, he plans to propose water conservation efforts in the next legislative session.