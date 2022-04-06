HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Drought conditions continue to linger across Utah. Many reservoirs and lakes are at very low capacity. Most of these reservoirs depend on spring run-off or heavy rains in order to provide healthy drinking water and irrigation for nearby cities.

Some of these include reservoirs such as Jordanelle State Park which is reporting their water levels at only half capacity, a continuing decline from last year.

With high temperatures approaching and little water, many departments are asking for the public’s help in Slowing the Flow.

Ways you can help include: