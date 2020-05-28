SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Al Green, Janelle Monáe, Willie Nelson and many other artists have delighted crowds with unforgettable performances at Red Butte Garden for its outdoor concert series.

This summer will look a lot different, after Red Butte canceled its 2020 concert series due to the coronavirus concerns and restrictions on pubic events.

While the State of Utah and University of Utah has relaxed some restrictions for public venues, organizers said they “don’t expect that there will be a safe and responsible way to bring 3,000 concertgoers to the amphitheater this summer.”

News Drone 4 captures a quiet amphitheatre on May 21, 2020.

Organizers expect the concert series to return in 2021. Visit redbuttegarden.org to stay up to date with the event schedule.

