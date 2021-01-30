Driving etiquette: What you need to know

(ABC4) – Utah Law enforcement is urging drivers to be observant and stay safe, Saturday.

On January 30, The Utah Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of the ‘Move Over law’.

“All 50 States have the move over law,” the team informs. “This is a big problem on our roadways.”

According to officers, 71% of Americans have not heard of the move over law.

Officers say drivers approaching stationary emergency vehicles, highway maintenance vehicles, or towing vehicles displaying flashing lights need to slow down, provide as much space as possible and move over to the next lane if it’s safe and clear.

“This law requires drivers to move over and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles,” Utah Highway Patrol reminds.”The consequences of breaking this simple law can be disastrous and deadly.”

Just a couple of weeks prior, a four-door black passenger car came into contact with the left side of a Utah Highway Patrol vehicle after driving too close to the right shoulder.

According to UHP officials, the collision did not directly impact either drivers involved.

“Trooper G and the driver of the vehicle that struck him reported no injuries,” informs the team.

As more individuals hit the road, officials continue to remind drivers to take extra precautions and to recall the ‘Move Over Law’.

Another concern among officers are when individuals begin driving in winter conditions

“Please be careful and slow down on snowy roads,” pleads the Park City Fire District.

Just recently, the department had to rush to the scene of a vehicle rollover near the intersection of Deer Valley and Aerie drive in Park City.

According to the department, due to the snowy weather, a car slid off an elevated roadway and plunged into a creek.

If you’re ever on the road, remember: if you see emergency lights or anyone on the shoulder, slow down and move over. And if the weather is ever affecting roadways, be observant and drive defensively.