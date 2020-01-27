Drivers see delays in Herriman after person was hit by a car

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Drivers should expect delays Monday morning in Herriman.

According to a tweet from the Herriman City Police Dept., a person was hit by a car at 4800 West 11800 South just before 8 a.m.

Traffic on 11800 South is shut down as crews investigate.

The condition of the person hit has not been made available.

Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

What others are reading: