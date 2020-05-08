Drivers License Division takes measures to protect health and safety during the pandemic

Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Driver License Division offices are implementing measures to protect the health and safety of Utah communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division, DLD, has updated information regarding the services it provides. The updates have been made in connection with Governor Herbert’s announcement that the state’s COVID-19 level is changing from high risk, red, to moderate risk orange.

During the pandemic, the Department of Motor Vehicles, DMV, and the DLD have both made changes in services in efforts to protect customers and employees. On May 1, 2020, the DMV reopened lobbies by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines must be followed, including wearing face masks in the lobby. *Appointments will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On May 4, 2020, the DLD expanded services while continuing to abide by the guidelines of social distancing, accommodating appropriate customer spacing, and continuing with strict hygiene standards.

The DLD provided the following list of services available:

Learner Permits – A person may apply for a learner permit by contacting the office nearest them. An appointment must be scheduled to take the knowledge test. Please review the required documents information prior to appearing for the appointment. **Regular vehicle operator skills tests are currently on hold and will resume when adequate personal protective equipment and protocols are in place.** Original License/Out Of State Transfer – A person may apply for an original license or transfer an out-of-state license by contacting the office nearest them. An appointment must be scheduled to take the knowledge test. Please review the required documents information prior to appearing for the appointment. Provisional License (under 21) – If both the knowledge and skills test have been previously completed, a person may contact the office nearest them to schedule an appointment. Motorcycle Permits – A person may apply for a motorcycle permit by contacting the office nearest them. An appointment must be scheduled to take the knowledge test. Motorcycle skills test – If a person currently has a motorcycle permit, they may contact the office nearest them to schedule an appointment for a skills test.

The following are essential services available:

Essential services will continue to be available on a walk-in basis.

CDL License – All services are being provided.

Original license

Renewal/Duplicate

Knowledge Test

Skills Test

2. Renewal – Utah Class D License or Identification Card

If eligible for an online renewal, license must be renewed online. If you need assistance locating your PIN number or need a new PIN number issued, please contact the Call Center at 801-965-4437 or 888-353-4224

If you are not eligible to renew online, you can appear at the nearest office for a renewal within one week of expiration or if your license has expired.

3. Duplicate – Utah License or Identification Card

Replace a lost or stolen certificate.

4. Reinstatement – Reinstate Driver License

If you only need to pay a reinstatement fee, you can contact the Call Center 801-965-4437 or 888-353-4224 to pay the fee over the phone.

If a new license is required or the license needs to be renewed, you can pay the reinstatement fee in the office and apply for a renewal.

5. Renewals for high-risk populations and essential workers (immunocompromised, health/medical personnel)

This service can be provided without immediately appearing.

This service is available online and through the mail.

Contact the Call Center at 801-965-4437.

Completion of this process will require appearing at a licensing office within 6 months for a vision exam and an updated photo.

Visit the Department of Public Safety website for additional information.

