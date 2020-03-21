Driver sustains critical injuries after rollover crash on I-80

(ABC4 News) — According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver traveling on I-80 sustained critical injuries Friday evening after attempting to make the 201 ramp on State Route 201.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

At 4:25pm a single vehicle was I-80 eastbound near SR-201. The driver attempted to make the 201 ramp, lost control and rolled the vehicle. The male driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/KO89NFsqjs — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 21, 2020

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

