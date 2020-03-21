Driver sustains critical injuries after rollover crash on I-80

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

(ABC4 News) — According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a driver traveling on I-80 sustained critical injuries Friday evening after attempting to make the 201 ramp on State Route 201.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss