OREM, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, May 29 at around 10:50 a.m., a black Ford Mustang reportedly crashed into a median before traveling across lanes and striking a semi truck trailer.

The Mustang was going southbound on I-15 at mile marker 269 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The driver crashed into the median barrier, then went across multiple lanes to the right before striking the middle of a semi truck trailer.

The vehicle was drug approximately 500 ft. before coming to a rest on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Speed and weather conditions are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash, and all lanes were closed for about 30 minutes for scene documentation.

The identity of the driver of the Mustang will not be released at this time.

No further information is currently available.