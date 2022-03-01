WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating an auto-ped crash that left one dead on Tuesday morning.

West Valley City Police say the deadly crash happened near 4000 W 4500 S. around 2 a.m. The victim is a male, but his identity has not been released.

Authorities say a driver traveling northbound struck the man who was lying on the road.

Police do not know why the man was on the road or whether he was still alive when the car hit him.

Officials say the area is poorly lit with no designated crosswalks. The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

The driver was cooperative and stayed at the scene with police. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed as crews cleared the scene, but they have since reopened.