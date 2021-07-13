Driver pulled over for tinted windows leads to $140,000 drug bust in Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after police allegedly found 1.5 pounds of heroin in his car during a traffic stop in Iron County.

According to a probable cause statement, on July 10, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle with tinted windows that “appeared to be darker than allowed by Utah state law” driving on northbound I-15 in Iron County.

The trooper pulled the driver, 18-year-old Luis Mario Aguirre, over and ran a records check on his vehicle, revealing that its registration had expired and there was no insurance on the vehicle

“I greeted the driver and during my conversation, I found that he had never possessed a valid license. He also told me that he thought the registration was good till the end of the year and had never registered it when he bought it,” a UHP trooper wrote in a probable cause statement.

During the conversation, the trooper said he became suspicious that Aguirre was involved in criminal activity.

A police K-9 was then called in to search Aguirre’s vehicle. During the search, the K-9 detected the odor of narcotics inside the car, a probable cause statement said.

“When asked about the drugs in the vehicle, he told me that there was nothing,” a trooper said of Aguirre in the probable cause statement.

The vehicle was then searched and troopers recovered approximately 1.5 pounds of heroin, two THC vape pens, and a grinder.

“With the amount of heroin that was located, if sold in the Cedar City Utah area, would be approximately $140,000 worth of heroin,” a UHP trooper explained in the probable cause statement.

Aguirre was then taken into custody.

In a later interview with police, Aguirre allegedly admitted “that he knew he was transporting the heroin to
Denver for an individual that would take a little over a month to sell,” a probable cause statement shows.

Aguirre has been arrested for possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to secure new vehicle registration, and failure to obtain a driver’s license.

He is currently being held in the Iron County Jail.

