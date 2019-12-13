Days
Driver of semi hauling cars loses control on I-15 in Salt Lake County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Several vehicles, some without drivers, were spread across I-15 Friday morning.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. southbound near 900 south.

“The semi truck made a lane change to the left and lost control of the semi truck and struck a passenger car on the left side of the road,” Sgt. Jeff Washburn with the Utah Highway Patrol said.

Both vehicles hit the center median, causing a sign to fall off and crash into the northbound lanes. Sgt. Washburn said three drivers hit the sign.

Eventually, the semi jackknifed with the car they originally hit still attached.

“In the process of the crash a car became detached from the semi trailer and also ended up in the middle of the freeway,” he said.

Sgt. Washburn said a total of six or 7 cars were involved, luckily all of the drivers only received minor injuries.

