EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – Two children were killed in Eagle Mountain when a driver lost control of their vehicle Monday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the incident happened near 2300 N 16000 W when a driver lost control of their car due to high speed.

The vehicle then went through a fence, and into a corral where two young children were playing.





Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Both children were killed. The three occupants of the car suffered critical and serious injuries.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.