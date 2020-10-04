Driver leads officers from 4 agencies on a high-speed chase

HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A driver lead four Utah police agencies on a high-speed chase in Heber City Sunday.

According to the Heber City Police Department, Sunday around 6:30 a.m. a Heber City patrol unit attempted to make a traffic stop on a white pick-up truck.

The driver didn’t stop, proceeding to lead officers from Heber City Police, Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, and Park City Police on a high-speed chase.

Officials say the driver of the truck was finally stopped and taken into custody without incident.

The driver has been identified by police as Arthur Brasher and has been booked at the Wasatch County Jail on the followings charges: Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Evading – Flee by vehicle, Reckless Driving, Speeding, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

A female passenger was interviewed and released on scene.