Driver killed in Box Elder County rollover, impairment may be contributing factor

PLYMOUTH, Utah (ABC4) – Drug and alcohol impairment are being investigated as contributing factors to a fatal northern Utah crash.

Utah Highway Patrol says shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, a Honda Accord was traveling southbound on State Route 13.

They report that it appears the driver drove the Accord off the roadway to the right before overcorrecting the vehicle to try to regain control.

UHP says the vehicle spun out of control, crossed northbound traffic, went off the roadway, and rolled multiple times. Photos show how badly the vehicle was damaged.

The unidentified driver was then ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

There are no other details available at this time.