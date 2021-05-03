Driver killed after crash with semi in northern Utah

RICHMOND, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is dead after a three-vehicle accident in northern Utah Monday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol says a driver of a Cadillac Deville was traveling west on 9000 North and preparing to turn left onto US-91.

While it is unclear whether the driver of the Deville stopped, UHP says they failed to yield and pulled out in front of a semi truck.

The semi struck the Deville, pushing it into southbound lanes where a Cadillac SRX was sideswiped.

The driver and solo occupant of the Deville was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other drivers involved were not injured.

Utah Highway Patrol has not yet identified those involved.

Editor’s Note: The story has been updated to reflect the location of the crash as Richmond.