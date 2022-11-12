LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was reportedly killed in an accident involving a cement truck in Lehi early Saturday morning.

Lehi City Communications Manager Jeanteil Livingston says the accident occurred near 2090 North Redwood Rd. around 6 a.m.

The accident reportedly involved a cement truck and a passenger car. The cement truck was allegedly traveling south on Redwood Rd. as the other car was traveling east on Mountain View Rd.

Livingston says it is believed the cement truck either ran the red light or was unable to stop in time for the red light, causing the accident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the passenger car was reportedly killed in the crash. There were no other occupants in the car, Livingston says.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of those involved at this time.

No further information is currently available.