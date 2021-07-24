Driver injured after crashing in stolen vehicle, Salt Lake City Police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A driver accused of operating a stolen vehicle is recovering after a Friday night crash.

Salt Lake City Police say an undercover detective saw an occupied stolen vehicle. When they attempted a traffic stop, the car fled.

The detective decided not to pursue the vehicle but saw it run a red light near 700 S 500 E.

Authorities say the vehicle then hit another car.

The driver of the vehicle reported stolen was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the vehicle that was struck were not injured.

Salt Lake City Police say charges are now pending.