UTAH (ABC4) – A driver suffered minor injuries after a semi-truck rolled in Uintah County Monday night.

The crash happened at milepost 138 on State Route 40.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, around 6:50 p.m., a semi-truck ran off the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected back to the left, causing the truck to roll onto its passenger side.

The truck then skidded approximately 300 feet, blocking all lanes of travel for about an hour.

These photos show the truck on its side as troopers arrived at the scene.

The driver is in stable condition. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and no other injuries were reported.