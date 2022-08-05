SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was left in extremely critical condition after a multiple-vehicle crash in Sunset on Thursday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the victim is an adult male, but his identity has not been released.

Authorities say the collision happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 at milepost 337.

DPS says three vehicles were involved in the incident — a Pontiac Grand Prix, a Kia Soul, and a Ford F-350. The vehicles were all traveling in the same direction on I-15 when officials say the Pontiac “suddenly switched lanes to the left.”

The maneuver caused the F-350 truck to collide with the Pontiac, which pushed the Pontiac into the Kia Soul.

The multi-vehicle smash-up left the Pontiac driver in extremely critical condition. He was transported to a local hospital for injury treatment.