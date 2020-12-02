Driver identified in fatal Juab County crash

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers have identified the victim of the deadly crash that took place Tuesday evening.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, at 5:23 p.m. a van was traveling west on SR-132 near mile marker 16 when it ran off the right side of the road.

Authorities say that the driver, 58-year-old Hope Baer of Delta, over-corrected, resulting in her van driving up an embankment and rolling over.

The van then came to rest at the center of the roadway facing east.

Utah DPS says Baer sustained severe head injuries and died as a result.

The second vehicle occupant suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local area hospital.

It is believed that both passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Though the investigation is ongoing, troopers believe a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.