Driver hits power pole, leaving thousands without power in Granstville

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A traffic accident caused a power pole to split, leaving portions of Grantsville without power until 1:30 a.m., a social media post from Grantsville City Police Department says.

According to Sergeant Watson with Grantsville Police, a driver hit the pole while operating a passenger vehicle, cutting the pole in half Monday. The pole was completely destroyed, he adds.

Car collides with power pole, Provo Power works on repairs for 12 hours without an outage

The driver was removed from the scene and transported to a hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Sgt. Watson says. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

The accident left nearly 3,000 Grantsville residents without power Monday evening.

Sgt. Watson says that power has been restored to most areas, and it is expected to be completely restored by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.