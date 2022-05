WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old driver drifted off the road and crashed into a power pole in Weber County on Monday, authorities say.

Deputies with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to the area of 4500 E 3300 N on a report of the traffic accident.

WCSO states that the driver reportedly fell asleep before drifting off the road.

No injuries were reported in the crash.