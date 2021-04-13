Driver ejected in SR-201 crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 19-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle after a Monday night crash and authorities say it could have been prevented.

Utah Highway Patrol says a vehicle was traveling eastbound on SR-201 approaching 3500 South at a high rate of speed shortly after 10 p.m.

The woman reportedly lost control due to speed and/or one of the bald front tires falling off.

Authorities tell ABC4 the vehicle then rolled into the left median and the woman was ejected.

Utah Highway Patrol says the woman was transported to an area hospital but, if she had been wearing her seatbelt, officials say the woman would likely have not been ejected.