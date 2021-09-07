Driver ejected after colliding with wall along I-15 near Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was ejected from their vehicle after crashing into a wall on I-15 near Orem Tuesday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4.com the vehicle cut across the gore area at the northbound I-15 near exit 273.

The vehicle struck the right wall, ejecting the driver.

The Utah Department of Transportation currently reports the right lane of I-15 northbound is blocked and may not be cleared until 10 a.m.

UHP could not provide an update on the driver but say they were the only occupant of the vehicle.

ABC4 will update this story as information becomes available.