Driver dies after colliding with UDOT truck in Emery County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MOORE, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is dead after colliding with a Utah Department of Transportation truck in Emery County.

Utah Highway Patrol reports a vehicle was trying to pass cars along SR-10 at milepost 17.5 near Moore.

While the UDOT employee is OK, UHP reports the driver of the passing vehicle was killed in the crash.

UDOT reports SR-10 is closed in both directions while the crash is investigated.

Motorists are encouraged to follow detours and expect delays in the area.

No other details are available at this time, ABC4 will update this story when new information is shared.