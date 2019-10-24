Driver describes coming across scene after woman is hit and killed in Draper

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – In the span of the past month and a half, there have been multiple autos versus pedestrian crashes in the Salt Lake Valley and surrounding areas.

The latest happened Tuesday in Draper.

Juston Rawlings was driving his children to school when he called for help.

“I just drove by and saw the aftermath, a body lying on the ground,” said Rawlings. “It was a shock. I had to talk to my kids about it too.”

In the wake of this crash and others, ABC4 spoke with the Draper Police Department.

“Right now, that’s still under investigation,” said Sgt. Scott Adams. “We have our accident reconstruction team that’s going to be looking through all of the evidence that they’ve gathered.”

Sergeant Adams had this advice on how pedestrians can keep themselves safe.

“As a pedestrian, you want to make sure you use the sidewalk, obey all traffic laws,” said Sgt. Adams. “When crossing the street make sure to use the traffic light if possible.”

As far as drivers, Adams suggests ignoring your favorite device.

“Stay off your cellphones. It’s easy to get distracted inside our cars with that cellphone. It pulls at our attention.”

Adams says the same goes for flipping through the radio especially when you’re in an area with heavy foot traffic.

