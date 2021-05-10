Driver dead after West Jordan crash, shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting and multi-vehicle crash in West Jordan.

According to West Jordan Police, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Redwood Road late Sunday night. When they arrived, they found one of the drivers had been shot.

Police tell ABC4 the 19-year-old victim has died.

The alleged shooter fled the scene and West Jordan Police say they are searching for a silver or gray Chrysler 300 with possible front end damage.

Police report they are investigating this as a possible homicide.

Witnesses tell police two cars were racing or chasing each other when shots were fired from one of the cars. West Jordan Police are now reviewing the scene, which covers about a quarter-mile, working to gather evidence.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.