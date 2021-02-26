Driver dead after rollover crash south of Delta

DELTA, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is dead after a Friday morning rollover crash in Millard County.

Utah Highway Patrol says authorities were notified of a rollover crash on State Route 257 at around 4:20 a.m.

According to UHP, the driver of a Ford F250 was traveling south on S.R. 257 near mile post 53, about 17 miles south of Delta.

The road makes a gradual turn to the left, which UHP says the driver failed to negotiate, ultimately going off the road to the right.

The driver then overcorrected to the left, crossing both lanes, and leaving the road to the left before rolling several times.

UHP reports the unidentified driver was fully ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

High speed and impairment are being investigated as possible contributing factors to the crash.

No other details are available at this time.