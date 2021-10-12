Driver dead after losing control of vehicle in southern Utah

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is dead after losing control of their vehicle in southern Utah early Tuesday morning.

A Ford Expedition was traveling west on SR-7 by Sand Hollow Reservoir near Hurricane around 5:15 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol reports, when the fatal accident occurred.

Because it had been raining, the road was wet and covered with mud.

UHP says the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off to the right. The driver side of the vehicle then struck a large three-post sign.

The driver was killed on impact, UHP reports.

No additional details have been released at this time.