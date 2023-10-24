SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One lane of southbound I-15 is expected to be closed for hours Tuesday night in Millard County after a semi-truck crash left the driver with serious injuries.

Sgt. Cam Roden, a spokesperson for Utah Highway Patrol, said the crash happened near Fort Cove, roughly 180 miles south of Salt Lake City.

The truck, which was carrying “miscellaneous food products,” drifted off the road, hit the guardrail and continued down into the embankment.

A medical helicopter was called in to transport the driver, who suffered critical injuries in the crash. While officials believe the driver was the only person in the truck, crews on the scene are working to confirm that.

While both southbound lanes were closed in the immediate aftermath of the crash, the left lane has since reopened, Roden said. The right lane was expected to be closed for hours.