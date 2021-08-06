Driver crashes into pole on Mountain View Corridor

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Utah (ABC4) – A driver crashed into a power pole after police say he fell asleep at the wheel on Mountain View Corridor Friday.

According to Riverton police, a man between the ages of 23 and 25 was driving southbound on Mountain View when, upon falling asleep, he drove into a divider between the roads and hit a power pole.

The tire of the man’s vehicle came off as he hit the pole, causing the car to flip multiple times, authorities say.

Blank math assignments scattered across the road following the accident. According to police, the driver’s dad is a teacher.

Fortunately, the man walked away from the crash with no injuries. Footage of the event’s aftermath provided by the Utah Department of Transportation even captured a tender moment of the driver hugging his father after he arrived on scene.

Courtesy: UDOT

Southbound Mountain View Corridor has been moved down to one lane as crews clear the site of the crash.

No further details are known at this time.