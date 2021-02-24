Driver charged after killing Salt Lake City doctor in crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man who police say killed a Salt Lake City doctor while driving under the influence of drugs was charged on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, Mitchell Garret Solstad, 26, is charged with manslaughter, reckless driving, drug possession, driving without insurance, driving without a driver’s license, and driving on expired vehicle registration.

According to charging documents on Dec. 4, Solstad allegedly hit a car that was stopped at a stoplight and drove off. The driver that Solstad hit then drove after him, and saw Solstad run a stop sign at 110 E. Bryan Ave. and hit another vehicle driven by Dr. Arthur Miller, 55.

Investigators determined that Solstad was driving at speeds of 52-54 miles per hour when he hit crashed into Miller’s car.

Miller was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Solstad was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The charging documents said the impact of the crash forced Solstad’s car onto its side, causing drug paraphernalia to fall out of the car.

A blood test was later performed on Solstad and revealed that he had Methamphetamine and THC in his system, according to the charges.