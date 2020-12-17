Driver arrested in Magna after found with Taser, ‘distributable amount’ of meth

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A normal traffic stop in Magna result in a driver being arrested over the weekend.

The Unified Police Department Magna says officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Sunday.

Officers found the driver had an active felony two warrant and was taken into custody.

A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded:

A distributable amount of methamphetamine

Civilian Taser

Various drug paraphernalia indicative of distribution activity

Various fraud documents

Authorities say charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of forged documents, possession of drug paraphernalia. There is also a pending charge of mail theft.

In Ogden over the weekend, a parole fugitive was found in a clothes dryer after he led police on a pursuit.

When officers searched the area the man had been hiding in, they say they found “a smashed glass meth pipe” and “a small piece of glass with what appeared to be partially burnt meth.” Inside a toilet bowl, “three small baggies that contained a white crystal-like substance” were found.

The man later admitted that he was trying to get away from authorities “because he didn’t want to go back to jail.”