Driver arrested for DUI after deputy stumbles across crash in Eureka County

EUREKA COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4 News)- An Elko man was booked into jail Monday after officials say he crashed while driving drunk.

Just before 1 p.m., a deputy found the crash site on SR 278 near mile marker 26 in Eureka County.

Investigators say the driver, 32-year-old Pearce C. Cordray, lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll several times.

Cordray was arrested on several criminal charges including felony DUI, reckless driving, driving while revoked-DUI related, failure to use due care, failure to maintain lane, and an outstanding warrant from Elko County, Nevada.

