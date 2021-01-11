Driver and dog survive near-fatal rollover, Sunday

EVANSTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver and dog escape a near-deadly rollover on I-80, Sunday.

On January 10, crews responded to mile marker 192 on eastbound I-80, on reports of a rollover around 5 p.m.

The cause and scene currently remains under investigation.

According to North Summit firefighters, both the driver and dog in the vehicle escaped without injury.

