Driver and dog survive near-fatal rollover, Sunday

EVANSTON, Utah (ABC4) – A driver and dog escape a near-deadly rollover on I-80, Sunday.
On January 10, crews responded to mile marker 192 on eastbound I-80, on reports of a rollover around 5 p.m.
The cause and scene currently remains under investigation.
According to North Summit firefighters, both the driver and dog in the vehicle escaped without injury.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.
