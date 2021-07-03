DRIVER ALERT: Troopers search for Hitchhiker in Juab County, ‘Do not pick up’

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers are on the search for a hitchhiker who led police on a vehicle pursuit after crashing into a vehicle on I-15, Saturday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, on July 3, a crash occurred on northbound I-15 at mile marker 194.5. Troopers state after the crash, both parties spoke with one another.

“A short time later the involved party that had been hit called dispatch and advised the other vehicle had left and they provided a vehicle description,” Troopers share.

Officials say that about twenty minutes later, a UHP Trooper located the vehicle traveling North on I-15 near mile marker 200, and attempted to stop it.

Troopers say the driver then fled and a pursuit was quickly initiated but was cut short after the suspect’s vehicle became disabled due to the damage sustained in the crash.

“The vehicle traveled into the median and came to a stop. The driver exited the car and ran on foot into the foothills to the West,” UHP details. “Area agencies responded to the area and a perimeter was established, the party was tracked with K9s and following footprints for several miles. This lead to a marshy Ranch area where the tracks were lost. Star 9 responded to the area and searched with negative results.”

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers are continuing their search for the runaway suspect and as they do, they advise anyone traveling the area to not pick up any hitchhikers and if you see any individual to call 911.

Troopers describes the suspect as a man with long black hair, wearing grey/black pants without a shirt.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.