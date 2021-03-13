DRIVER ALERT: Northbound I-15 to face overnight closure Monday

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Drivers cruising down I-15 this week, be aware, I-15 northbound is anticipated to shutdown for a night starting Monday.

On March 15, Utah’s department of Transportation is closing I-15 in northern Davis County Monday night.

“All northbound lanes will close between 650 North in Clearfield and 5600 South in Roy from Monday at 10 p.m. to Tuesday, March 16, at 5 a.m.,” informs the department.

During this closure, northbound drivers will be detoured off I-15 at the 650 North exit and back onto I-15 via Main Street (S.R. 126) and the 5600 South on-ramp.

Drivers should allow up to 10 minutes extra travel time to take the detour, and plan travel to avoid the area if possible.

According to UDOT, while the freeway is closed, crews will install a new overhead traffic sign and remove an old one as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project.

“The I-15 Express Lanes project is adding new Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. These improvements will improve traffic flow, reduce congestion, and provide a smoother ride for drivers,” they add.

Construction on the project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2021.

Drivers are encouraged to visit the project website (udot.utah.gov/i15express) to sign up for regular email updates and real-time text alerts about delays in the work zone.