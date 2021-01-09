DRIVER ALERT: Expect delays on northbound I-15 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising drivers to plan for delays of 20 minutes or more next week on northbound I-15 in southern Salt Lake County.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, crews will close one northbound lane from north of 9000 South to the I-215 interchange from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Then Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 12-14, crews will close up to two northbound lanes between Bangerter Highway and 11400 South in Draper from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“These lane closures will allow crews to pave and install permanent concrete barriers in multiple locations,” officials share. “Typically this work is done during overnight hours to minimize inconvenience for drivers, but overnight temperatures are currently too cold for concrete to cure effectively. Drivers should plan additional travel time, especially on Sunday, when delays are expected to be the heaviest.”

These new developments are a part of the I-15 Northbound project, which focuses on widening northbound I-15 to add a new travel lane from Bangerter Highway to 9400 South, and constructing a new ramp system from 9400 South to I-215.

The new ramp system will be similar to the one between 2100 South and 900 South in Salt Lake City and has a three-lane freeway section separated from the I-15 travel lanes by a concrete barrier. It is designed to improve access to I-215 and 7200 South and to enhance safety for drivers.

The ramp system, along with the new northbound lane, is scheduled to open in early 2021, with the project finishing in summer 2021.

This project is expected to reduce crashes in the area by nearly 40 percent and northbound travel times by 50 percent. More details about the I-15 Northbound project are available here.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic patterns and restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.