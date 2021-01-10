UPDATE: UHP investigating double fatal collision in Tooele County, I-80 EB closes

SUNDAY 01/10/21 6:02 p.m.
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two have died and one is seriously injured following a deadly collision on I-80 eastbound, Sunday.
According to Utah Highway Patrol, troopers are currently on scene of a fatal two-car head-on collision, 13 miles east of Knolls.
“There are two fatalities one additional person seriously injured,” troopers inform.
Officials have closed the eastbound lane as they assist those involved and continue investigating the scene.
“Eastbound traffic on I-80 is stopped at milepost 54,” officials add. “Expect long delays through the night, as the investigation may take a while.”
ABC4 will update as the story develops.
ORIGINAL STORY: DRIVER ALERT: Critical crash closes I-80 in Tooele County
SUNDAY 01/10/21 5:05 p.m.
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are responding to the scene of a critical collision 13 miles east of Knolls, Sunday.
On January 10, Utah High Patrol were dispatched to I-80 eastbound, mile post 54 on reports of a crash.
Officials have closed the eastbound lane as they assist those involved and continue investigating the scene.
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
ABC4 will update as the story develops.
