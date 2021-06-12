DRIVER ALERT: Crews working on Northbound I-15

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Draper City

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are advising drivers to plan their travel routes accordingly as construction will soon take over I-15.

Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.

Starting June 13, Draper City officials say drivers should expect an intermittent closure of the HOV lane on NB I-15 from Bangerter Hwy to 7200 South from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to officials the closure comes as crews install tolling equipment.

For the latest updates regarding NB I-15, check out http://udot.utah.gov/i15northbound.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files