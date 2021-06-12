DRIVER ALERT: Crews working on Northbound I-15

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are advising drivers to plan their travel routes accordingly as construction will soon take over I-15.
Starting June 13, Draper City officials say drivers should expect an intermittent closure of the HOV lane on NB I-15 from Bangerter Hwy to 7200 South from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to officials the closure comes as crews install tolling equipment.
For the latest updates regarding NB I-15, check out http://udot.utah.gov/i15northbound.