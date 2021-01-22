Driver airlifted after semi hauling fertilizer rolls on I-80

COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The driver of a semi had to be airlifted early Friday morning after the truck left the roadway and rolled onto its side.

Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 that at about 4:20 a.m., a semi truck with an enclosed box hauling agricultural fertilizer was traveling eastbound on I-80 in the area of milepost 150.

For an unknown reason, the truck let the roadway to the right as it approached the gore area for exit 150.

The truck made contact with an embankment in the gore area, causing the semi to roll onto its left side.

UHP says the semi came to rest across the 150 eastbound off ramp.

The fertilizer, which was being transported in 55 gallon drums and 275 gallon totes, did not spill during the crash. Photos from Park City Fire District show crews inspecting the containers for leaks.

The driver of the semi was airlifted for non-life threatening injuries.

I-80 eastbound was completely closed for about two hours until one lane was re-opened around 6:30 a.m.

Crews are working to determine if mechanical failure may have caused the crash.

Debris in the eastbound travel lanes from this crash did cause the fuel tank on a passing semi to rupture.

The driver of that truck was able to pull over near milepost 152.

UHP troopers are on scene there for leaking fuel/hazmat spill.

The scene, however, is on the shoulder and not blocking traffic.

Authorities along I-80 also responded to a semi truck that caught fire near I-84.