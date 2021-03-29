Driver airlifted after crash on I-80 that blocked traffic into Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a crash near Park City early Monday morning.

Lt. Nick Street with Utah Highway Patrol says a van struck a semi pulling doubles shortly after 5 a.m. on I-18 eastbound near mile marker 138, pinning the driver of the van inside.

While motorists were blocked from entering Park City, the Park City Fire District says crews worked to extricate the driver of the van.

Once he was out of the van, Lt. Street says he was flown to a hospital in critical condition. The Park City Fire District shared the below photos of the van after the driver was extricated and the patient being transported.

Lt. Street reports eastbound I-80 was shut down for about 20 minutes to allow LifeFlight to pick up the man. As of about 7:30 a.m. Monday, the right lane of eastbound I-80 is still being held.

No other details are available at this time.