‘Driven to Assist’ blood drive becomes region’s largest with pints donated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies (LHM Group) and the American Red Cross conducted a week-long blood drive at Vivint Smart Home Arena that collected 715 pints of blood that could potentially save up to 1,000 lives during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The American Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the number of individuals that donated at the blood drive sponsored by the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies last week,” said Red Cross Regional Executive Heidi Ruster. “By far the largest drive in our (Utah/Nevada) region this year, the results will make the difference for thousands of lives. During this time, the need is great and we are so fortunate for our donor’s and Larry H. Miller’s generosity.”

The ‘Driven to Assist’ blood drive was held June 1-5 and included donations from people like Joe Ingles of the Utah Jazz and the state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Angela Dunn.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the results of the blood drive and the number of patients who were helped,” said Greg Miller, director for the LHM Group of Companies. “The American Red Cross and our partners collaborated to create a safe, efficient and effective model. LHM’s mission to enrich lives was in full swing during ‘Driven to Assist,’ and we thank everyone who volunteered their time and who donated to make it a success.”