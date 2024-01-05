SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several interstates and highways throughout Utah are expected to be impacted by a winter storm moving across Utah this weekend, prompting warnings from officials to drive with caution.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the snowfall rates on Friday, Jan. 5 will be “moderate to heavy,” which could be enough to overwhelm Utah’s roads and leave behind some slushy and slippery conditions.

“Expect similar impacts along I-15 through Central and Southern Utah, though the timing for the heaviest snow will be during the afternoon and early evening hours,” warned UDOT officials.

Drivers are recommended to take “high caution” while driving along I-15 between Cedar City and the Idaho Border, particularly along the Wasatch Front. UDOT’s winter storm travel advisory goes through 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, as the snow showers continue over the Wasatch mountains.

A full list of routes that will experience weather-related travel concerns can be found below: