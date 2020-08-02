‘Drive-up, park, and apply for a job’: Staffing company to host drive-thru job fair on Wednesday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Searching for employment has proved to be a challenge with many companies leery of conducting in-person interviews.

Elwood Staffing is holding a job fair on Wednesday in a drive-thru fashion The event is scheduled to take place on Aug 5th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Autoliv in Ogden at 1000 W 3300 S, Ogden, UT 84401.

It comes as millions of unemployed Americans may soon losing out on $600 per week in extra unemployment benefits from the federal government.

Elwood says they are looking to fill 100 positions ranging from clerical to industrial and manufacturing jobs. Many of the high paying positions require little to no job experience.

Those job seekers looking to apply can do so from the safety and convenience of their car. However, walk-ups are welcome.

Wednesday’s event is the third drive-through job fair Elwood Staffing will have hosted.

The staffing company says the event will be social-distancing friendly and will abide by Centers for Disease Control health guidelines.